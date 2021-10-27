Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Sued By The State Of California Over Shipping Delays

It’s mine, and I need it now! Unfortunately, when it comes to online shopping, shipping can become an issue for some consumers. Whether it’s the shipping costs or the timing it takes to receive an item(s), that’s one of the downsides of shopping online. However, the great state of California is taking action to protect consumers who made purchases from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand after they claim he failed to ship items promptly.

According to Complex, a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 22nd by the State of California via L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to ship items within thirty days and failed to provide adequate delay notices to consumers, among other allegations. The legal documents viewed by the publication also state district attorneys in Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties are included in the suit.

The lawsuit’s most significant claim is the company allegedly violated California state business code sections. These sections stipulate that products purchased online must be shipped within 30 days. If the items, for whatever reason, can’t be shipped within that period, the merchant is responsible for issuing a refund to the customer, communicating notice of the delay, or finding another solution. In addition, the suit alleges that Yeezy made untrue or misleading statements regarding the company’s ability to ship products within a specific timeframe. This is important specifically for customers that paid for expedited shipping charges.

According to the Adidas website, where consumers can purchase in stock Yeezy items, they outline the standard shipping process is 3-5 days plus an additional 1-3 days for processing. Their express shipping takes three business days. Currently, the district attorneys are requesting that Yeezy be fined $2,500 for each violation and pay restitution on behalf of affected consumers. Roomies, drop a comment and let us know your thoughts on this lawsuit.

