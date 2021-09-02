Kanye West’s Manager Says He & Chris Brown Are “Cool Again” And There’s No Beef With Drake As Long As He’s Not Dissed On New Album (Update)

According to @tmz_tv, things are all good with #Breezy and #KanyeWest. As for Drake, the beef is squashed but under one contingency.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, #BuThiam, Yeezy’s manager, stated that Breezy and the Chicago rapper worked things out after Breezy stated, “Kanye a whole h*e,” when his song wasn’t featured on ‘Donda.’

His manager continued to say that things were also squashed with Drake as long as he doesn’t diss Yeezy on the upcoming #CLB album.

“Bu tells us things are cool between Ye and Drizzy — but that could all change if Drake takes aim at Kanye in any songs on ‘CLB’ — where Kanye would almost certainly have to respond,” TMZ reports.

As for Soulja Boy, the two have not spoken. If you recall, he was also not happy about his song not making the album.

He tweeted, “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it. Hmm f*ck that n*gga,” Soulja continued, “This n*gga Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone anymore.”

As previously reported, ‘Donda’ has caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry. Upon release, Kanye stated he didn’t give Universal approval.

Shortly after his album dropped, Kanye took to Instagram and wrote, “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.” He continued, “AND THEY BLACKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”

Though it may be the talk of controversy, ‘Donda’ is breaking records! Most recently, it was reported that Kanye made $7 million in revenue from in-person sales of his “Donda” merchandise.

If that’s not enough, the ‘Beats’ commercial featuring Sha’Carri Richardson and Kanye’s new song ‘No Child Left Behind,’ had reportedly received more than 35 million views since it was released.

Roomies, what are your thoughts on this?

