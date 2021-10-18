Kanye West Wears Strange Alien Mask In Venice

I’m sorry, but the old Kanye West can’t come to the phone right now.
Anyways, because Kanye is Kanye — or Ye, rather, given that he got approval for his legal name change — he stepped out in Venice looking like…honestly, just see for yourself, I can’t even begin to describe it.
Because, why not?
Like, please, just take a moment and really take this image in. The stance he’s in is very reminiscent of “when your mom tells you to wait in line, but now it’s almost your turn, and you don’t know what to do.”
The Donda singer was also spotted at a rare wedding performance in the Italian city. This time, though, he was sporting a black face mask that looked eerily similar to the one worn by Squid Game‘s the Front Man.
Just look at the resemblance!
I mean, it is spooky season, after all. And we all know Ye’s not a stranger to wearing full-face masks.
And, apparently, his all-white mask is an homage to Fantômas, the titular villain from a 1964 French comedy-crime film.
Regardless of where his masks came from or what they’re referencing, I will be haunted by them for months — nay, perhaps decades — to come. Thank you for your service Ye!
