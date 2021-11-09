Kanye West Wants To End Feud With Drake After Addressing Rumors Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian

Kanye has long attempted to free Larry Hoover , co-founder of the gang Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who was found guilty of ordering a killing in 1973 and sentenced to serve life in prison. In 1997, Hoover received another six life sentences, after he was found guilty on multiple counts of continued gang activity while in prison. Just earlier this year, Kanye featured Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., on his song “Jesus Lord” which appears on his latest album, Donda.

Here, Kanye was referring to Drake’s song titled “Greece,” released earlier this year with rapper DJ Khaled. In his verse, Drake raps : “Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills / Bags full of hundred dollar bills / Joggin’ past your wife and she get chills.” Kanye also questioned lyrics from Drake’s feature on Travis Scott’s hit song, “Sicko Mode.” On the song, Drake rapped: “I crept down the block / Made a right / Cut the lights / Paid the price.” After a conspiratorial Twitter thread about Kim and Drake’s affair — which compared the fitting location of Drake’s and Kanye’s houses — went viral, many fans perceived these lines to be a jab at Kanye.

Kanye also accused Drake of taking subtle “psychological” shots at him, such as “[living] five blocks down the street from [him]” — a reference to the “Sicko Mode” line — and DM’ing “every girl” in and around his family.