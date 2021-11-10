Kanye West & Soulja Boy Squash Their Beef In Brief Text Message Exchange

Looks like all is well between Kanye West and Soulja Boy, y’all! As we previously reported, Ye and Soulja were not in the best place after the verse Soulja wrote for ‘DONDA’ was left off of the album. Kanye hadn’t spoken on the situation until his recent interview with Drink Champs, but it looks like the two have made amends.

Kanye left Soulja and his fans wondering why his verse wasn’t included in the final release of ‘DONDA’, ad Ye jokingly revealed that he wasn’t really feeling the bars Big Draco had put together. Kanye posted an exchange he shared with Soulja via text message, where he kinda apologized for not telling him his verse didn’t make the cut.

“Yo it’s Ye,” Kanye wrote. “Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse.”

Soulja replied with, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

While that wasn’t technically an apology, Ye and Soulja seem to be in good spirits after all of the uproar.

“I was the first rapper to get an apology from Kanye West,” Soulja Boy joked on Twitter.

It seems like Kanye has been trying to make peace with a few of his industry rivals as of late. He recently called on Drake to join him in an effort to help free Larry Hoover.

“I’m asking Drake, on December 7th, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to Free Larry Hoover.”

