Kanye West Shows Off His New Haircut On Instagram

You never know what type of look Kanye West is going to pop out in. Recently he has been spotted with his face covered while working on his latest album, “Donda.” However, he revealed his new haircut, and it has everyone on the internet talking about it. Earlier today, an alleged photo of him inside a McDonald’s in Sweden with a patchy haircut went viral and caused him to trend online.

Everyone was trying to figure out if it was Ye, but shortly after, he but the speculations to rest and confirmed a new haircut on Instagram. Ye posted a picture on his page with the caption, “¥.” Ye’s patchy haircut design resembled the symbol, which according to Google, is a currency sign used for the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan currencies when writing in Latin scripts. It further states the monetary symbol resembles a Latin letter Y with a single or double horizontal stroke.

Ye’s picture garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram and had him trending on Twitter. Not everyone was a fan of the haircut. Soulja Boy tweeted, “Somebody fu***d your hair up.” The jokes didn’t end on Twitter. Some of the Roommates jokingly suggested that he let his son, 5-year- old Saint cut his hair.

Ye knows what to do to have all eyes on him. Today it was also announced that he was officially able to change his name legally to Ye. The Chicago native filed the paperwork in August, and the judge has finally signed off on his official name change. He will no longer have a middle name or last name with the change either, according to the filing.

Roomies, drop a comment below and tell us what you think about Kanye’s name change and his new haircut.

