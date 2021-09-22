Kanye West Reportedly Purchased A Malibu Home For $57 Million

“It’s mine. I spend it.” When it comes to someone having the coins, you know that’s Kanye West! The billionaire reportedly dropped a serious amount of money on a unique box-like home in Malibu, CA! According to the New York Post, Kanye cashed out $57.3 million on the 3,665-square-foot, concrete-heavy house. The home designed by award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando is located off Puerco Beach.

Last year, the home was previously on the market for $75 million, so it looks like Kanye got a good deal on the three-story house that resembles a military bunker.

Reports state that the three-story house on the beach was built on a 0.13-acre beachfront in 2013. According to city records, the home reportedly has a large glass door facing the beach, a garage, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms. Kanye isn’t the only wealthy person to live in this home. Ashley Olsen’s ex-boyfriend Richard Sachs previously owned it. Before Richard, the property was owned by voice actor Edie Boddicker and composer Michael Boddicker.

This home will be quite different from the home he shared with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. They shared a $60 Million Hidden Hills, which was massive. According to People, Kanye West collaborated with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to create a living space with a restrained palette of church-like architecture. Inside the home, it had minimal furnishings but gave enough room for their children, North, 7½, Chicago, 3, Saint 5, and Psalm 2. Once Kanye and Kim called it quits, they continued to live in the home together. However, this wasn’t the only place Kanye spent time. People also reported that he spent time at his Wyoming ranch in 2019 for a reported $14M. We’ll be on the lookout if Kanye shares any details about this said new Malibu home. The NY Post couldn’t confirm reports that he is the buyer.

