Kanye West: Record label contracts prohibit artists from saying & # 39; Jesus & # 39; !!

Kanye West has made another bold claim over the weekend: he says that some record label contracts actually prevent his artists from saying the name "Jesus."

He made the claims during his Sunday Service performance at Bayfront Park in Miami.

"God uses us to show off, to show that God is better than the Devil. The Devil took all the producers, the musicians, the designers. He moved us to Hollywood, moved us to New York," he said in a video clip obtained by XXL.

"Chasing golden statues. Literally signing a contract and selling our souls. They got contracts out there that say, & # 39; you can't say, Jesus & # 39;. When we were working on this album, people came to the studio just to say & # 39; Jesus & # 39; as strong as they would like. You can say Jesus in the study & # 39; Ye & # 39; ".

Since he found God, Ye has distanced himself a little from the secular community. But do you think his latest statements are valid? Are the record labels actively trying to silence Jesus?