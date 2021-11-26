Kanye West Posts Throwback Kiss Pic With Kim After Thanksgiving Speech – Hollywood Life

Kanye West shared a sweet throwback photo of him and Kim Kardashian sharing a romantic kiss as her relationship with Pete Davidson heat up.

Kanye West, 44, is pulling out all the stops to win back wife Kim Kardashian, 41. The Yeezy designer shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the estranged couple kissing on Friday, Nov. 26, clearly missing his wife of seven years. While he didn’t offer a caption, he simply tagged Kim and screen shotted TMZ‘s headline, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Him And Kim Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

.@KanyeWest via IG Stories: pic.twitter.com/QqQhQOnuph — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) November 26, 2021

The photo posted was originally shared by Kim back in 2019, which she later deleted for unspecified reasons. The snap shows the two sharing a kiss on a desert rock as they both wear tracksuits. The KKW Beauty founder has her hair back up in a casual bun in the image, and clearly shows the couple in happier times.

The curious post comes just two days after Kanye’s appearance at Skid Row in Los Angeles, where he spoke about his relationship with Kim — and why he believes God will bring them back together. “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” he said, with the CEO of LA Mission — an organization aimed at fighting homelessness in the Californian city — by his side.

Notably, Kim and Kanye married back in 2014 in an unforgettable ceremony held at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The superstar couple were already parents to North, 8, at the time of their nuptials, but went on to welcome kids Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after nearly seven years, and has just recently taken her first post-split romance with Pete Davidson, 28, public.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” Kanye also said during his speech. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he also said. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”