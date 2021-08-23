Kanye West Posts & Deletes Drake’s Address On Instagram

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Whose house?! Drake’s house! Things seem to be heating up and it looks like Kanye is ready to make good on the promise he made Drizzy a few days ago, Roomies. If y’all recall, Kanye addressed Drake throwing shots in a new song, and said he would “never recover”.

Well, the battle may be well underway seeing that Ye dropped Drake’s addy on the ‘gram last night! While the location of Drake’s Toronto mansion is public info, fans were still shocked Yeezy hit them with the post and delete.

The beef started a few days ago when Drake threw some shots in a new song called ‘Betrayal’ with Trippie Redd.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go. Ye ain’t changing’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.”

Ye clearly wasn’t feeling the line because shortly after, he posted a text message conversation addressing the bars Champagne Papi just dropped.

“I live for this. I’ve been f*cked with my nerd a** jock n*ggas like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Ye went silent for a few hours before deciding to put Drizzy’s address on the ‘gram for all of his fans to see.

Drake hasn’t explicitly responded to Kanye’s antics, but he did post a video of him riding around in a drop top, letting everyone know he wasn’t home at then time of the post.

It isn’t clear whether the two of them will be putting out diss tracks, but who do y’all think would take the W in this one, Roomies?

