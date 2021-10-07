Kanye West Opening Donda Academy And Has Already Recruited Some Of The Top High School Basketball Players In The Country

#Roommates, in his latest proof that he refuses to slow down, Kanye West has now set his sights on conquering the world of education and he has already lined up some of the country’s top athletes. It was recently announced that Kanye West is opening Donda Academy in California for K-12 students and recruited a collection of the top high school basketball players in the nation.

Just days after it was reported that Kanye West filed multiple trademarks for Donda-based technology, it’s been confirmed that tackling education is next on the list. @Billboard reports, Kanye is planning to open his own school called Donda Academy in California, that will focus on “equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future,” per the Donda Academy website, donda.world. The academy will also have a heavy focus on basketball, as four of the most sought after high school basketball players in the U.S have already been recruited and reportedly committed to attending. The players are Jahki Howard, Jalen Hooks, Robert Dillingham and Zion Cruz.

Donda Academy will reportedly feature “classrooms, labs, offices, a kitchen, restrooms, storage, a basketball court and an open field ”for its students to use.” A local news affiliate also reported that the academy will likely be located on a plot of land Kanye has been eyeing between Moorpark and Simi Valley in Los Angeles. The mission of Donda Academy is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

While Kanye West has found multiple ways to honor his late mother, Dr. Donda West, throughout the years, this one is the closest to home. You’ll recall that his mother was a former college professor and Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University.

As of now, there is no start date for when classes will officially begin at Donda Academy, but sources close to Kanye say that 2022 is the likelihood of opening.

