Kanye West Isn’t Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Bradly Lamb
Kanye West isn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19.


Speaking on Drink Champs, he explained, “I traveled to Paris a couple weeks ago, and I had to go through Lisbon because you can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated.”


Portugal does require a negative PCR test or a rapid Antigen test taken before boarding a plane.

“I only got one of the shots, so I’m half-ccinated,” he added. To a certain extent, this tracks with debunked conspiracy theories Kanye has alluded to in the past when discussing vaccines.


The revelation comes after Kanye’s own Donda listening party event offered Pfizer vaccines to those attending. However, it doesn’t appear that his listening parties required vaccination proof nor a negative test.

We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party.

Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm.


According to the CDC, people are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot in if they’re taking a two-dose vaccine. It is recommended that people get their, “second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 4-week interval as possible.”


