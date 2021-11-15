Kanye West Is Trying To “Save” And Keep His Family Together Amid Kim Kardashian West Divorce

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
“My kids want they [sic] parents to stay together. … I want us to be together,” he said on Drink Champs.
“You know, SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV cause they just wanted to get that bar off,” he continued. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers. We not even divorced … ’cause that ain’t no joke to me.”
If you didn’t know, Kim was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004, to Kris Humphries back in 2011, and, most recently, to Kanye.