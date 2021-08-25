Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Instead of going by Kanye Omari West, he’s petitioning to change his name to just “Ye.”
If you’re a fan, the name change might not be the biggest surprise — at least, in terms of its origin. Ye is also the name of his eighth album, which was released in 2018.
People also reports that the name change is listed on the document as for “personal reasons,” with no further information given.
A judge still has to sign off on the name change, so it’s OK — you can still call him Kanye for now. Just try not to get used to it.
