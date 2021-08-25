Home Entertainment Kanye West Is Changing His Name To Ye

You know Kanye West — but you might not be calling him by that name for much longer.


Neil Mockford / GC Images

According to People, the rapper has filed legal paperwork to officially change his name.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Instead of going by Kanye Omari West, he’s petitioning to change his name to just “Ye.”


Marc Piasecki / GC Images

If you’re a fan, the name change might not be the biggest surprise — at least, in terms of its origin. Ye is also the name of his eighth album, which was released in 2018.

Def Jam / Via youtube.com

People also reports that the name change is listed on the document as for “personal reasons,” with no further information given.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A judge still has to sign off on the name change, so it’s OK — you can still call him Kanye for now. Just try not to get used to it.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

