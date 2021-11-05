Kanye West Has Unfollowed Kim Kardashian Again

This is the second time he’s unfollowed her account in as many months.
To review, Kim and Pete spent time together on at least two reported occasions this week: first, on this roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in southern California, where they were photographed holding hands; and several days later at an Italian restaurant in — wait for it — Staten Island.
We’re clueless as to the nature of these meetups, and can only say with certainty that Kim and Pete made us laugh on SNL last month and again on that haunted amusement park before Halloween. Still, whether or not they’re dating is a hot topic at the moment.
Kanye hasn’t addressed the speculation about his ex, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after almost seven years of marriage.
But, in addition to claiming that he’s never “seen the [divorce] papers” and wants his children’s parents to stay together during an appearance on Revolt’s Drink Champs YouTube series, it looks like he also unfollowed Kim on Instagram.
This isn’t the first time he’s done it, either. Kanye briefly unfollowed Kim in September, after previously unfollowing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her family members on Twitter over the summer.
What any of this means remains very unclear, but please feel free to share your take in the comments below.