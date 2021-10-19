Kanye West Has 2nd Meeting With Michael Cohen, Wears Strange Face Mask – Hollywood Life

Yeezy’s fondness for wearing odd face masks was on full display, as he got coffee with the lawyer in New York City.

Maybe Kanye West is just getting into the Halloween spirit a little bit early. The 44-year-old rapper was spotted getting coffee with former President Donald Trump‘s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, 55, on Tuesday October 19, but the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy star was wearing an odd face mask in new photos by Page Six. Ye’s mask covered his whole head and was a little similar to some of his other recent disguises, which have kept his face hidden from the public view. Check out the photos HERE!

The rapper was wearing a leather jacket, jeans, black rubber boots, a pair of sunglasses, and a black baseball cap, which looked like it had the word “Friendship” printed across it. Cohen sported a casual look with a pair of jeans, button down and a black windbreaker. Kanye’s face mask looked like it could have been a prosthetic for a movie other special production, with pale skin and a blank facial expression, similar to a mannequin.

It’s not clear what exactly Kanye and the lawyer were meeting for, but it was their second time getting together this month, after the two had coffee together while Ye was in New York for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s debut hosting Saturday Night Live. It’s not clear what they discussed, but Cohen told Page Six that the rapper was wearing the mask for privacy. “The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him … the first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people … who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work,” he said.

The lawyer has been under house arrest since May 2020 for tax evasion and finance fraud. He told Page Six that his sentence will come to an end in 33 days, and he’s allowed to leave at certain times. Sources told the outlet that the pair were also supposed to meet with NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, but he got caught up with another meeting.

The “Runaway” rapper has been notorious for wearing eye-catching and strange face masks, like when he performed for much of his Yeezus tour in 2013, while wearing a fabric mask. Kanye sported a gray, goblin-like face mask when he was in Italy on Sunday. Earlier this year, he’s been seen wearing a variety of face coverings with many different designs, which resembled ski masks more than the new masks, which look like they’d be more suited for trick-or-treating.