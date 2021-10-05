Kanye West Files Trademark For Array Of “Donda” Technology Products—Including Tablets, Headphones, Smartphones And More

#Roommates, proving that he’s constantly working to add to his billionaire status, Kanye West now apparently has plans to take over the world of technology and he already has a list of ways to do it. Recent documents reveal that Kanye West has filed trademarks for a collection of “Donda” technology products that include everything from smartphones to tablets.

@RollingStone reports, although he released his record-breaking album “Donda” that topped the charts a little over a month ago and just dropped his Yeezy x Gap hoodie collection, Kanye West is not slowing down at all. In his latest vision for his multi-billion empire, Ye has set his sights on conquering the world of tech—and he’s already filed trademarks to do so. His Mascotte Holdings company (and subsidiary of Donda) filed a trademark application late last month via the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The products included in the trademark application include tablets, surround sound systems, headphones, virtual reality headsets, smartphones, USB flash drives and protective phone cases and other electronic equipment.

That’s not all that Kanye is coming with, as additional products listed are smart bracelets, smart rings, smart necklaces, magnets and mouse pads. Reportedly, he is even looking to create a “Donda” screensaver and wallpaper game.

You’ll recall that just a few days before he released his latest album, he gave fans the ultimate surprise by announcing a STEM player pre-loaded with the “Donda” album in its entirety. The STEM player allows fans to remix and customize the album any way they like and is available for purchase on Kanye West’s website with an estimated arrival date of Fall 2021.

