Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To Just Ye – Hollywood Life

Kanye West is looking to change his name permanently, following his split with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has filed to change his name to Ye. The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name on August 24, according to docs obtained by HollywoodLife. We reached out to Kanye’s rep and lawyer for comments on his reported filing, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

No other details are available at this time, but what’s interesting is that Kanye previously expressed interest in changing his name to Ye. In a 2018 tweet, he said, “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Kanye’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — and ex-wife Kim Kardashian all share West as their surname, so if Kanye gets his wish, he’ll no longer share as last name with them.

At this time, it’s not clear how long the approval process may take, but according to TMZ, who first reported the news, “unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it.”