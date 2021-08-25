Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like Kanye West is looking to make his nickname a permanent thing.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye filed documents in L.A. for the name change. Documents show that he wants to drop his last name as well, and go from Kanye Omari West to just “Ye.” The process of making the legal name change is not clear at the moment. However, what is clear is, if a judge signs off on the documents, Ye will no longer be a nickname.

In the meantime, fans have been waiting to see when he is going to drop his highly anticipated album “DONDA.”

The release of the album is unclear at the moment as Ye continues to work on the album’s finishing touches. However, he has since held two listening events for the album at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He moved inside the stadium temporarily to do some work on the album following the first event.

Now he is scheduled to hold his next event in his hometown of Chicago, on Thursday at Soldier Field.

Photos have been surfacing online of what looks like Kanye building a replica of his childhood home for the upcoming event. He shared an image of his childhood home on Instagram days before the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye West is rebuilding his childhood home from Chicago inside Soldier Field for his upcoming DONDA event ( : @WestSubEver) pic.twitter.com/vYDEdk3UMU — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 23, 2021

As he continues to host events for the album, fans are more than ready to receive his new project.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Kanye West Files Documents To Legally Change His Name To ‘Ye’ appeared first on The Shade Room.