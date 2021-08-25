Kanye West Donda Listening Party COVID Vaccine And Test

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Last year, the 44-year-old rapper falsely claimed that COVID vaccines will be used to put microchips in people.

As you probably know, Kanye West has been gearing up for the release of his tenth studio album, Donda, named after his late mother.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

In true Kanye fashion, the release of the intensely personal project has been teased and hyped for ages, featuring an ever-shifting debut date.

But, this has given devoted fans time to attend his larger-than-life listening parties. The 44-year-old rapper previously held two album-themed events at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and this time around, his listening party will take place at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

However — record scratch — Kanye will not be requiring proof of COVID vaccination or negative tests for admittance to the event.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Known for outlandish statements, Kanye previously espoused conspiracy theories that the vaccine would be used to implant microchips in people during his incredibly short-lived presidential bid last year. He also falsely stated that vaccines cause paralysis.


Patrick Kovarik / AFP via Getty Images

“When they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious,” he told Forbes in July 2020. “That’s the mark of the beast.”

But according to Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons, the event — which downsized from an original capacity of 63,000 to 38,000 — showcases the city’s commitment to slowing the spread of coronavirus infections caused by the Delta variant.


Quinn Harris / Getty Images

“Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time,” she said in a statement to The Chicago Tribune. “We have worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place.”

In case you’re wondering, the city previously required proof of vaccination or a negative test within 3 days of attendees’ arrival to Lollapalooza — which was held earlier this month and drew a crowd of more than 100,000 per day.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Other events, however, including Southern California’s Hard Summer festival did not require either COVID vaccines or negative tests for attendees.

The event, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, will require masking for all individuals over the age of 2. However, certain areas of the venue are considered outdoors, where attendees will have the option to not wear PPE.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Kanye’s third listening party marks a departure from his second event earlier in August, where attendees were invited to get the vaccine in a pop-up clinic hosted by the venue.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Apparently (and perhaps, unsurprisingly), only four people took on that offer.

In line with the intimate project, the third listening party entails a replica of Kanye’s light blue-colored childhood home, which the rapper teased on Instagram last week.

The third Donda listening party will kick off on Thursday, with the album (as of now) set to drop the next day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR