Kanye West Dominates The 2022 Grammy Nominations In The Rap & Album Of The Year Categories—While H.E.R. & Doja Cat Are The Most Nominated Female Artists With Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic & Saweetie Also Snagging Multiple Nominations

#Roommates, the wait is finally over as the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were just announced—and some of music’s biggest stars are one step closer to earning the highest honor in music. Kanye West’s highly-anticipated ‘Donda’ album dominated the rap categories and also nabbed the coveted Album Of The Year nomination, as H.E.R., Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan Silk Sonic and Saweetie were also nominated in some of the most competitive categories.

The 2022 Grammy Awards won’t air until early next year, but the nominations are officially out and some of your faves are sure to be very happy with the news. In the Rap categories, Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ earned three nominations, while the project also earned a nomination for Album Of The Year and he nabbed a producer credit for Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby.’ Speaking of Lil Nas X, he also earned multiple nominations in several of the Big Four categories (Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist.)

However, it was the ladies that held it down, as H.E.R. and Doja Cat were the most nominated female artists at this year’s Grammy Awards, with eight nods each. Meanwhile, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic and Saweetie also have a lot to celebrate.

You can check out the list of notable nominees BELOW:

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***,” Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil,” J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

BEST RAP SONG

“Bath Salts,” DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

BEST RAP ALBUM

The Off Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Donda, Kanye West

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something To Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

