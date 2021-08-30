Kanye West Claims Universal Released ‘Donda’ Album ‘Without My Approval’

After three listening parties in two cities–Atlanta and Chicago–Kanye West finally released his highly anticipated ‘Donda’ album.

Though people were excited about the project, there seems to be a few technical issues–one being that ‘Donda’ wasn’t approved for release.

Shortly after his album dropped, Kanye took to Instagram and insisted the album wasn’t approved. He stated, “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.” He continued, “AND THEY BLACKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”

This comes after Chris Brown and Soulja Boy had a few things to say about the artist and not being on the ‘Donda’ album, though they recorded tracks, according to a source and alleged text messages.

Chris Brown took to his IG stories and stated, “Kanye a whole h*e.” He also added, “Nah he tweakin.”

Soulja Boy took to Twitter and released alleged text messages. Soulja tweeted, “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it. Hmm f*ck that n*gga,” Soulja tweeted. “This n*gga Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone anymore.”

If you recall, for his third listening party in Chicago, Kanye West could be seen with flames as he walked on set of ‘Donda.’

Once he appeared, people had a lot to say about his creative gestures. One person tweeted, “Can’t believe Kanye West really lit himself on fire at the #Donda event.” Another person said, “Billionaire Kanye West lit himself on fire last night and you all are still arguing over whether he is a genius or crazy.”

If setting himself on fire wasn’t enough, Kanye also had a mock wedding with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. As you know, the two did file for divorce, but she joined him on set wearing a custom white Balenciaga gown, which sparked rumors of the two reconciling.

