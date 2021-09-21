Kanye West Buys New House For $57.3M — See Malibu Mansion Photos – Hollywood Life

Kanye West just threw down a lot of money on a beachfront bachelor pad, seven months after Kim Kardashian filed to end their marriage.

Kanye West, 44, appears to be living his best life, following his very public split from Kim Kardashian. The rapper just purchased a sprawling beachside home in Malibu for $57.3 million, according to Dirt, and it’s pretty spectacular.

The stunning property, which looks like an art sculpture, was designed by Japanese Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and was built by Marmol Radziner. Interestingly, it’s one of only a handful of homes designed by Ando in the United States, so we can see why Kanye scooped it up in this alleged off-market deal.

The three-story house, which was originally listed for $75 million, sits on Puerco Beach and it was built on a 0.13-acre beachfront in 2013. It features a large, glass pivot door facing the beach, a garage, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and was once owned by Ashley Olsen’s ex-boyfriend Richard Sachs.

Prior to his split from Kim, she and Kanye purchased and renovated a compound in LA in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, but she’ll reportedly get the $60 million house in their divorce, Page Six claims. According to Daily Mail, the Hidden Hills compound is only about 30 minutes away from Kanye’s new beachfront home, so he won’t be too far from his kids.

Kanye and Kim share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. And Kim filed for divorce in February, but they’ve remained on good terms. Most recently, Kim attended a few of Kanye’s Donda events, which he held to help promote his new album.