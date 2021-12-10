Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian To “Run Back” To Him During Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

Kanye West left it all on the stage during a performance on Thursday night. The artist and creative declared his desire to have his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in his arms. Kanye snatched this opportunity to during a ‘Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert’ in Los Angeles.

Twitter Supports Ye’s Serenade

While singing his hit song ‘Runaway,’ Ye threw in a lil’ ad-lib that had folks on Twitter letting those fingers fly. Towards the end of performing the song ‘Runaway,’ Kanye sang, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”

As the moment, logged by concert goers and Amazon Music’s live stream, went viral, folks took two sides. Some people praised his efforts.

“It’s Kanye not having one ounce of pride when it comes to him declaring his love publicly for Kimberly for me,” Tamar Braxton tweeted.

“Lol at least Kanye West putting in the work to get his family back,” Twitter user @TheyLoveeLadi wrote. “I’m here for it…cause my daddy didn’t do a damn thing.

Users Warn Kim

Meanwhile, others encouraged Kim to run in the other direction.

“Kim Kardashian West don’t you dare fall for that sh*t he didn’t EVEN WRITE RUNAWAY ABOUT YOU LOOK AT ME KIMBERLY,” Twitter user SwintyMinty wrote.

“Kanye ended Runaway by saying come back to me Kimberly when that song was about Amber Rose,” user @johnofjohns wrote.

In response to the last tweet, another user shared a throwback clip of Kanye performing in Philadelphia. The date is unknown at this time, but in it Kanye is heard saying the song was

“To the city of Philly I want to thank y’all for making the incredible person that this song is made for,” Kanye said alluding to Philly native and ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

But What About Pete?

Still, other users centered on Pete Davidson’s reaction to Kanye’s proclamation of love. As you may already know, Pete and Kim are rumored to be dating after paparazzi pictures have capturing them hanging out and holding hands.

As of Friday afternoon, Kim hasn’t publicly responded to Kanye’s love sick request. Still, it’s likely we haven’t seen the end of Ye’s efforts given that Thursday night was just one of past attempts.

Not The First Time And Probably Not The Last

About two weeks ago, Kanye gave an impromptu speech during a turkey drive in Los Angeles. He spoke on redemption and admitted to committing “unacceptable” mistakes in public as a husband.

Kanye told the crowd, “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home. If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK.”

He declared that when God brings Kimye back together, “millions of families” will be influenced to overcome their own separations and the associated trauma.

Kim has given little comment about her separation from Kanye. But, while receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the

