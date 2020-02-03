Kanye West and Kim Kardashian talk about their $ 60 million mansion in the last feature of Architectural Digest

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are known for their luxurious, innovative and exaggerated style, both in clothing and in home design. To give their fans an internal look at the inspiration of the $ 60 million massive and minimalist mansion design, they decided to open by courtesy of a recent feature with Architectural Digest.

Moving away from the traditional format of the magazine's features, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian questioned the design aspects of their home instead of being interviewed.

%MINIFYHTMLa458f79ef5a7af76fbcec3fa5793708811% %MINIFYHTMLa458f79ef5a7af76fbcec3fa5793708812%

The couple on list A asked questions focusing on a list of topics related to their Los Angeles mansion, including interesting questions about specific rooms in the home, their favorite areas and more.

One of the funniest parts of the session was when Kanye asked Kim a question about when was the last time he used the pool and why they don't have a jacuzzi, instead choosing to have an extremely large pool that can be heated while Kim responds , Kanye looks directly at the camera and says hilariously: "Can you believe we don't have a jacuzzi?"

Other funny questions included, "what habits changed when we moved together,quot; and "what would it be like if it wasn't close?" At one point during the interview, Kanye details how he and Kim Han's children had a great impact on the design of the house, which was created with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

As you already know if you are a fan of Kanye, he loves to listen to his own music while he is at home, so when he asks, "If our house had a soundtrack, what would it be?" He (and Kim) unanimously agreed that Ye's "Jesus Is King,quot; album is on the West family's playlist.

To end the couple test session, Kanye and Kim were interrupted by their eldest son, North West, who shows how much he looks like his father with his outgoing personality and star power. You can watch the full video here.

Roommates, what do you think about this?