Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pack on the PDA during their SKIMS launch at Nordstrom in New York

#Roommates, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are known for supporting each other in their business efforts and the latter is no exception. Kim recently launched her successful line of SKIMS girdles at Nordstrom stores and to celebrate that she held a meeting and greeting session at the store, and her always devoted husband Kanye was there by her side.

By now, you know that Kanye West is not shy so the world knows how much he loves his wife Kim Kardashian. Every holiday, birthday, public appearance, Ye lets know that he is totally in love with Kim.

After selling steadily since its launch, Kim has now partnered with Nordstrom to finally make its SKIMS line available in retail. To celebrate, he landed in New York on the flagship Nordstrom to celebrate an event in the store where fans lined up to have not only SKIMS in their hands, but also to get to know Kim closely and personally.

When Kanye left to show his support, the crowd went crazy … and Kim's eyes lit up! The couple was obviously happy to see each other and they planted a sweet kiss on the lips. There were also many other PDAs between the two, which was adorable.

If you didn't have the chance to see Kim while in New York, don't worry because the cameras of his popular and popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians,quot; were there to capture everything.

Roommates, what do you think about this?