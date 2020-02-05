Kansas City Chiefs hoping to keep receiver wide open Sammy Watkins | NFL news

Watkins had five catches for 98 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV





Chiefs hope to keep receiver Sammy Watkins open

Kansas City Chiefs expect to keep receiver Sammy Watkins open in 2020, despite speculation about his possible departure, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The success of the Watkins salary cap goes up next season to $ 21m (£ 16m), the highest of any NFL opening, in the last year of a three-year contract and $ 48m (£ 37m) that he signed in the Free agency in March 2018.

The Chiefs, who currently have about $ 19m (£ 15m) in capitalization space, could release $ 14m (£ 11m) by releasing or exchanging Watkins.

But according to the report, the Chiefs hope to bring Watkins back, potentially with an extension or adjustment of the contract.

Watkins was asked before the Super Bowl about the possible renegotiation of his contract, and responded by suggesting that he could not play at all in 2020.

"If it fits me and my family and my needs, sure," he told reporters. "But I really am in a different space right now. I don't know what I'm going to do.

"If we won, I could relax. I could sit for a year. You never know. I don't retire, but I might want to rest and relax."

Watkins seeks to escape Richard Sherman's attention

After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday, Watkins gave more details Tuesday at Sirius XM Radio, saying he plans to play in 2020 but hopes to take better care of his body, perhaps skipping the off-season volunteer training .

"I am not really focused on the aspect of money," Watkins said. "I am really focused on my health, mental health."

Although he has played six seasons in the NFL, Watkins is only 26, but his production has been sporadic in Kansas City.

He had 52 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular season games in 2019, but a large part – nine catches, 198 yards and all three scores – came in week 1. Watkins had 40 catches for 519 yards and three scores in 10 games in 2018.

In the playoffs, however, Watkins has had a greater impact. He had 10 catches for 176 yards in two games last season and then amassed 14 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown during this year's Super Bowl title race.

That included five catches for 98 yards in the Super Bowl LIV, with a 38-yard reception that prepared the touchdown.

Selected by the Bills with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, Watkins spent three years in Buffalo before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, for whom he played a season.