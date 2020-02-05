Kandi Burruss shares a funny story about her life

Kandi Burruss is here with a funny story during Black History Month. Watch his latest video he shared on his social media account.

‘I have fun information for Black History Month! I decided to tell you a funny story about my life after the fact of the black story, so be sure to watch the full video! #blackhistorymonth #blackhistoryfacts ", Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said, "Girl, you're like good wine. Congratulations on all your success," and another follower posted this: "Good job Kandi, we need more of this."

Another follower said: "You did quite badly," and someone else posted this: "I love you, Kandi, you are fabulous all brains and beauty."

Another of Kandi's fans said: remember I remember when you got The Grammy. We had the Kandi & # 39; s World fan site at that time and we were celebrating it! 😂 Good times! Great moment of black history. "

One commenter wrote: "Kandi, one day in the future, someone will share fun facts about you!"

Apart from this, Kandi celebrated the beginning of Black History Month, and made sure to share a video on his social media account, just to mark the event.

A follower told Kandi: ‘Learning about black history is very important! And I thank you for mentioning it. "

Someone had this to say to Kandi: ‘I loved the approach of the month of black history, but I think that all over the world black people can still meet. It seems that we are at the bottom of the economic leader, and we fight against ourselves more than any other race. We should have our own banks and record companies, but blacks don't handle success well, among others, but that's my opinion. . & # 39;

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi has been living her best life since baby Blaze Tucker arrived in this world.



Post views:

two