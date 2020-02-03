Kandi Burruss returns to work on this ‘Money Making Monday’ – See her last photo

Kandi Burruss started this week with full force. She shared a new photo on her social media account that looks like a complete meal. Check out his post he shared on his social media account below.

‘Game time is over! Let's go back to work. Jumper of #MoneyMakingMonday Jean: @tagsboutique I made my own pace with @kandikoatedcosmetics ", Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said they thought Kandi was twinned with her daughter, Riley Burruss: ‘I thought you were Riley for a minute. Is beautiful like you!

Another follower said: "It seems you're about to sell someone a house," and one commenter posted this: "A boss and I love it."

Another person said that: ‘I heard that! Earn money and you are not <my circle must CHANGE. # LetsGetIt💯 ’

A fan exclaimed: Ka Kandi! I just love you. So inspiring, besides you're a Taurus woman from start to finish. ♥ ️ ’while another Instagram installer said:‘ You look good @kandi and you're right. It's time to return to money, game time is over! "

Someone else said to Kandi: ‘Looking so beautiful. Love from Sweden ❤️ God bless you and your family, "and another follower posted this:" @kandi I'm trying to write songs, could you give some advice to a brother about how? "

One commenter said: "I didn't feel well at all, then, when I saw this, I forced myself to get up and kept moving. Thanks for pushing Kandi # BackToTheBag # MoneyMakingMonday."

In other news, Kandi wanted to make her fans smile with a beautiful RHOA interview. Fans of the television series have been depressed for a while because another week passed without a new episode of RHOA being broadcast.

Ad

However, next week things will return to normal and people will be able to watch their favorite television show again.



Post views:

0 0