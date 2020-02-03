Kandi Burruss addresses angry fans who want to see RHOA: the show did not air the last two weeks

Kandi Burruss wanted to make her fans smile with a beautiful RHOA interview. Fans of the television series have been depressed for a while because another week passed without a new episode of RHOA being broadcast.

However, next week things will return to normal and people will be able to watch their favorite television show again.

Here is what Kandi shared in his social media account.

'I'm giving you an interview look even though there's no #rhoa today … Find more inspiration to put on makeup at @kandikoatedcosmetics Makeup artist: @lipsticker_ Style: @hauseofglam Hair: @sewjodie Jewels: @folazfabshop, & # 39; Kandi He captioned his post.

An annoying fan asked: "Why haven't we received a new episode in three weeks?" And someone else posted this: "There is no rhoa tonight," did you arrive last weekend? I went to my recordings to watch, and nothing was recorded, I was angry. "

Kandi replied: ‘Last week was Grammy and this week is the Super Bowl. We're letting them have their time and we'll be back next week. "

Someone else posted: ‘man fck his Kandi moment. I need my dose of RHOA. I'm about to lose my sh * ts on Sunday nights. "

Another angry follower said, "Yall didn't have an episode last week. I'm sick of all this crap. Doesn't anyone give a damn about the Super Bowl? I want to see RHOA."

Another commenter wrote: ‘Thank God! I am very happy to have seen this publication and I did not drop on the couch tonight waiting for a new episode. "

Another annoying fan said: & # 39; @kandi doesn't care about Grammys and Super Bowl & # 39; … you are our Grammys and Super Bowl & # 39 ;, and another person agreed: & # 39; They should have said that at the end of the last episode especially for fans like me who don't live in the US. UU. because it confused us nos️. Your makeup looks like a bomb. "

Apart from this, the other day, Kandi celebrated the beginning of Black History Month, and made sure to share a video on his social media account, just to mark the event.



