Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Holds Hands With BF At NYFW – Hollywood Life

Ella Emhoff walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Sam Hine outside Thom Browne’s Spring 2022 show at New York Fashion Week.

Ella Emhoff, 22, looked as stylish as ever as she stepped out with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 27, for New York Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept. 11. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted outside Thom Browne’s Spring 2022 show with her magazine editor beau, whom she confirmed that she’s dating in late August. Ella and Sam had big smiles on their faces as they held hands while walking in the Big Apple, and they both dressed in super trendy outfits from Thom Browne. How fitting!

Ella, who is the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin Emhoff, wore a two-piece fabric suit that included a white button down and navy blue tie. She added to her look with a rabbit bag from the menswear brand, as well as stylish shoes and glasses. Meanwhile, Sam dressed in a black sports jacket that covered a white button up and striped tie, a gray skirt and black boots.

Ella previously stepped out for NYFW on Wednesday when she walked the runway for Proenza Schouler’s show at Little Island. Ella wore an all-black ensemble and had her hair slicked back for the show, and she documented her appearance on Instagram. “Truly honored to work with such an amazing team again Congratulations @jackmccollough , @lazro , and the whole Proenza crew you all killed it again <3,” Ella wrote.

Ella’s latest outing with Sam, an editor for GQ, comes just a few weeks after she confirmed the two are indeed dating in an interview with Vanity Fair published in August. Ella also told the outlet that she’s fully pursuing a career in fashion, despite some pushback from her father. “My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?’ And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I’m going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist,’ ” she explained. As for her other big life decisions, Ella also revealed she was ditching her mullet. “I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I’m ready for the big curly mane.”