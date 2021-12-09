Kamala Harris, Oprah, Beyoncé, Rihanna & More Make Forbes’ List For The World’s Most Powerful Women 

As 2021 quickly comes to an end, Forbes released their annual list for the most powerful women in the world. The list consists of 100 women from different regions throughout different industries, including some of your favorite celebrities that demonstrate female power.

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos came in at the No.1 spot. She was followed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who made history this year by being becoming the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian-American to be sworn in as vice president of the United States. The list follows up with other greats such as Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Serena Williams.

Maggie McGrath, the editor for Forbes Women said, “All of these women represent the driving thesis behind the compilation of the list: it’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power. A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform.”

As previously reported, Rihanna was recently named a national hero in Barbados. Last month as the island transitioned into a republic and received its first president, Rihanna was present at the ceremony and said, “Prime Minister Mia Mottley thank you so much for honoring me in this way. have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions but NOTHING, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.”

When she’s not making hit records and killing the charts, Beyoncé is finding new ways to add to her philanthropic work. Back in August, Bey and her husband Jay-Z were announced as the faces for Tiffany & Co. ‘s “About Love,” campaign. The following month, it was announced that along with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z pledged $2 million in scholarship funding to five historically black colleges and universities.

Ava DuVernay continues to create projects that appeal to various audiences. One of the latest projects she released this year was the Netflix series “Colin in Black & White,” which is based on the life of Colin Kaepernick.

Oprah Winfrey continues to be a staple within the media field, with one of her biggest interviews this year being the sit-down she had with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they opened up about life outside of the Royal Family.

Serena Williams has spent the past year giving it her all on and off of the tennis court. Back in October, she teamed up with Michael B. Jordan to give HBCU students the opportunity to win $1 million.

Check out the full list here.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Kamala Harris, Oprah, Beyoncé, Rihanna & More Make Forbes’ List For The World’s Most Powerful Women appeared first on The Shade Room.