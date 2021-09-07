Kaley Cuoco Wiped Karl Cook From Her Instagram Bio After Divorce And Returned To Set With Pete Davidson
“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” their statement continued.
“In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great,” a source close to the former couple told People. “The split seems very sudden. It’s pretty shocking.”
It also read: “Many 4-legged kids. I play pretend. Adopt don’t shop — giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. ‘What, like it’s hard?’”