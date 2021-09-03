Kaley Cuoco And Karl Cook Split

“We have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”
In a joint statement to People, the couple said, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”
“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”
Kaley and Karl started dating back in 2016. He’s a professional equestrian, which is an interest Kaley shares. The couple celebrated their anniversary in June, with Kaley posting on Instagram, “Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary.”
The couple got married in 2018 in San Diego, but only moved in together during quarantine last year. At the time, Kaley said, “We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot.”
Wishing them both happiness and healing!
