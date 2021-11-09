Kaisa says trying to solve liquidity issues, pleads for ‘more time and patience’

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it is taking measures to solve its liquidity issues and was consulting investors in wealth management products about better payment solutions.

The company said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it was accelerating asset disposals in Shanghai and Shenzhen and using the proceeds for repayments, as well as accelerating its sales of existing properties.

“We sincerely ask investors to give Kaisa Group more time and patience,” it said late on Monday.