Kaisa says trying to solve liquidity issues, pleads for ‘more time and patience’

SHANGHAI — Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said late on Monday it is taking measures to solve its liquidity issues and was consulting wealth management product investors on better payment solutions.

The company said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it was accelerating asset disposals in Shanghai and Shenzhen and using the proceeds for repayment, as well as accelerating its sales from existing properties.

“We sincerely ask investors to give Kaisa Group more time and patience,” it said. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)