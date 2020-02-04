Kailyn Lowry's teenage mom co-stars react to her pregnancy News

Jon Lloyd Jr. / @jonlloydjr
Kailyn Lowry It is feeling love!
Early today, the Teen mom 2 Star surprised his fans and followers by sharing some important family news on Instagram. It turns out that he is waiting for baby number 4.
"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon!" Kailyn shared on Instagram. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been some difficult months. I've had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!"
As soon as the news was made public, fans and followers expressed enthusiasm on social networks. As for the co-stars of Kailyn, they were so happy for the proud mother.
"Honestly, I'm so happy for Kail and his children! What exciting news!" Leah Messer shared with E! News exclusively. "I have the feeling that this could be the girl she always wanted. However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can't wait to meet him!"
And although Kailyn has had a good deal of disagreement with Jenelle Evansfirst Teen mom 2 Star could not help sending his best wishes.
"Congratulations. Maybe this time it's a girl," Jenelle shared with us. "I wish him well."
Kailyn is already the proud mother of three children named Isaac, Lux and Lincoln. At this time, Kailyn does not share the father of baby number 4, but hopes to share more about her. Coffee Convos Podcast in the future.
"The secret is out!" co-host Lindsie Chrisley shared in the comments section. "Very happy for another peanut."
Perhaps the news of pregnancy should not be a complete surprise for Coffee Convos listeners During a November episode, Monica Ten-Kate – AKA Monica the median"He appeared on the show and felt a pregnancy for Kailyn."
"We recorded the podcast on November 12," Monica shared in the comments section. "I love it when spirit validations keep coming #WatchingOver #AlwaysWithUs."
Congratulations to Kailyn again for her expanding family!
