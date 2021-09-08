Kailyn Lowry’s Sons Head To 1st Day Of School In 6th & 2nd Grade: Pic – Hollywood Life

‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry has shared an adorable snap of her four kids, as her eldest sons Isaac and Lincoln departed for their first day of the school year.

Reality star Kailyn Lowry, 29, has posted a sweet family photo in celebration of the start of the school year! The Teen Mom 2 cast member, who is a proud mom to four boys, revealed her eldest son Isaac, 11, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, are going into the 6th and 2nd grades respectively. “Trying to get a picture for @isaacelliottr & @lincmarroquin’s first day of 6th & 2nd grades,” she captioned a happy snap of the two boys, with their younger brothers Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, who Kailyn shares with ex Chris Lopez.

“The fact that Isaac is in middle school makes my heart hurt,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “6th grade???? Time has flown by!” Kailyn and her most recent ex Chris split in July 2020 after an on-again, off-again four-year relationship. Following the break up, the pair’s relationship has been rocky as they navigate co-parenting and custody agreements over Lux and Creed — most of which have been documented in Teen Mom 2.

During an episode of the reality series in October 2020, Kailyn admitted in an emotional confessional that she and Chris had a “toxic” relationship. “I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening,” she said. “I know that people have a ton of questions and they’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that.”

Nevertheless, she has since revealed that she’s getting back into dating, and opened up about what she’s looking for in a partner in a 2020 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. While she loves her four sons, Kailyn revealed she doesn’t want to expand her family by dating someone with kids of their own. “Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like,” she began.

“But I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common [with men]. I have four f***ing kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not.” Because of her image, Kailyn revealed that dating apps are a no-go because the thinks men would “seek [her] out” to be on the show. “I’m so awkward that I don’t know how I would be on a first date,” she explained. “Like, I don’t eat in front of someone for, like, 10 weeks. Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won’t.”