Kailyn Lowry, the teenage mom, is pregnant with baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry She is ready to expand her family in 2020.
the Teen mom 2 Star went to Instagram on Tuesday morning and announced that he is waiting for his fourth child.
"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon! I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been a difficult month. I have had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy," Kailyn shared. in social networks. "This week I am starting to feel a little better and I really hope it continues like this! @ Peanut has been an incredible support for me since I discovered that I was pregnant again. I went through morning sickness and nausea while trying to keep the news a secret. quite insulating. There are many useful threads in the application of other women who have also passed it. "
The MTV reality star shared: "It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're a mother, pregnant or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community. It's an incredible space to build friendships." , find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There is nothing like the support of other women to help him. "
While Kailyn didn't want to reveal the baby's father in his announcement, the Coffee Convos The co-host of the podcast revealed that the plan is to have a home birth.
And although he doesn't share if he wants a boy or a girl, Kailyn joked that he "goes for the first 5,quot; in terms of how many children he wants.
In an earlier episode of her Coffee Convos Podcast, Kailyn admitted that she wanted to have more children in the future.
"I was having a conversation with another person and I think I want to have more children, but if I take them alone or not, it is not important to me," he shared with his co-host. Lindsie Chrisley. "I did it three times and simply, I could really imagine maybe encouraging brothers to keep them and then keep them together. And then, hopefully, the foster parent would lead to adoption."
The owner of Pothead Haircare was also open to the process of being a substitute in the future.
"I have definitely said that I would do it in the past. That is definitely something I have said. But, again, is it like starting? How do you know if it is the right decision? How do I know how?" How do you know when you have finished have your own children if the option is still there? "he asked his co-host." I think it could be a substitute. First I want to complete my own family, but I definitely would. "
Kailyn is already the proud mother of three children: Isaac, Lux and Lincoln. They often occur in Teen mom 2 with your mother As to whether or not your pregnancy trip will be part of the next season? You must be attentive!
Congratulations to Kailyn for her happy news!
