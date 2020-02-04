Kailyn Lowry, the teenage mom, announces that she is pregnant with baby number four

The rumors were true! Teen mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she is waiting for baby number four. The 27-year-old announced the news on Instagram with a photo of herself sitting on her bed and holding ultrasound images with her three children: Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 6 and Lux ​​Russell, 2 – next to her.

"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon!" Lowry wrote in the long subtitle. "I am almost 16 weeks pregnant."

Lowry added that the first trimester of her fourth pregnancy was "hard." He explained that he has been dealing with morning sickness and nausea, and that he has had "absolutely no energy." She said that this week she began to feel a little better, and she hopes it will remain that way.

The reality star also took the opportunity to promote the application and the Peanut community, which is for women who already have children, those who wait and those who try to conceive.

Lowry did not mention who the father is, and she did not reveal the gender of the baby. She shares her eldest son Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lux Russell's father is his former Chris Lopez, and We weekly reports that López is also the father of baby number four.

In December, the creator of PotHead Hair Care told Dr. Drew in the Teen mom 2 meeting that "there was no co-paternity at this time,quot; with Lopez. Lowry explained that Lopez was working and going to therapy, as far as she knew, and that he was focused on himself.

Lowry added that when the time was right, Lopez would see Lux. The duo has been on and off for years, and said in January 2019 that she and Lopez were "always together, even when we're not together."

Kailyn Lowry has been open about her desire to have a fourth child. She said during numerous episodes of her Coffee Convos Podcast, which is co-host with Lindsie Chrisley, who wants to have more children.

"I was having a conversation with another person and I think I want to have more children, but if I take them alone or not, it is not important to me," Lowry said. "I've done it three times and simply, I could really imagine maybe encouraging brothers to keep them and then keep them together. And then, hopefully, the adoptive would lead to adoption."

New episodes of Teen mom 2 He will return to MTV later this year.



