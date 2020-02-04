Kailyn Lowry is pregnant: see the family photos of Teen Mom Star

Kailyn Lowry She is pregnant with her fourth child.

%MINIFYHTMLdcde79302725413937ff8b4c1deeca4311% %MINIFYHTMLdcde79302725413937ff8b4c1deeca4312%

the Teenage mother Star shared the great news through Instagram on Tuesday.

"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon!" Lowry wrote on the social network in part of the publication. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been some difficult months. I've had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!"

While the 27-year-old celebrity did not reveal too many details about the birth plan, she did express her intention to have a home birth. He also joked that he "goes for the top five,quot; in terms of how many children he hopes to have.

Lowry is already the proud father of three children: Isaac (10) Lincoln (6) and Lux (2) Fans have seen children grow in the MTV series and experience several important milestones.