Kaia Gerber Uses Baby Bump For ‘American Horror Story’ To Trick Dad – Hollywood Life

She’s a trickster! While getting ready to film ‘American Horror Story,’ Kaia Gerber FaceTimed her dad, Rande Gerber, as she sported a large baby bump.

Kaia Gerber’s character on American Horror Story: Double Feature is pregnant after an encounter with an alien, so Kaia decided to use this opportunity to try and trick her dad into thinking she’s actually pregnant. As she prepared to film a scene with a large baby bump, Kaia called her dad, Rande Gerber.

She put her hand on her fake bump for the call. “This was fun @randegerber,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram Story. She also tried dancing around while rocking the baby bump. We don’t get to see Rande’s reaction, but he was likely caught off guard!

Kaia, who is the daughter of Rande and Cindy Crawford, made her acting debut in the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories. She was also cast in season 10 of American Horror Story. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, and Isaac Cole Powell.

Ahead of her first episode of American Horror Story, Kaia posted a sweet message for the cast and crew on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who put in so much hard work over the last few months – especially the incredible crew on @ahsfx who is always the first there and the last to leave. none of this would have been even remotely possible without all of you amazing and talented people who each bring something so special to set every single day,” she wrote.

The model has been dating Euphoria star Jacob Elordi since September 2020. Kaia revealed in an interview that Jacob has opened her eyes to love.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia told Vogue. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”