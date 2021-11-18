Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Reportedly Breakup After A Year Of Dating – Hollywood Life

The pair have reportedly called it a day, a little more than a year after first sparking romance rumors back in September 2020.

After a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have supposedly decided to break up, a source told Page Six. While Kaia may have hinted that the two broke up by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram, the source said that the split was “amicable.” The 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor doesn’t appear to have any photos of the 20-year-old model on his Instagram either.

While Kaia deleted most of the pictures of Jacob from her Instagram, the American Horror Story actress still has a few shots of her ex in a photo set from her 20th birthday party in September. In the black-and-white shots, Kaia wore a beautiful sparkling gown, perfect for a shining birthday celebration, and Jacob sported a black shirt. The pair were both all smiles in the silly photo. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Kaia and Jacob for comment.

The pair first sparked romance rumors that they were an item back in September 2020, when the pair were seen holding hands in New York City over Labor Day Weekend. The pair were later spotted heading to the gym together on September 9. Things were getting pretty serious as the couple started to be seen, because near the end of September, Jacob joined Kaia and her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber on a family trip to Mexico. While it’s sad to see their relationship come to an end, maybe the two will stay friends if it was an amicable breakup. The Euphoria actor showed he could be sweet, even as an ex-boyfriend, early in their relationship, when he showed love to his ex-girlfriend and Euphoria co-star Zendaya, when she won an Emmy Award for her role in Euphoria.

Throughout their relationship, the pair were seen out and about on a handful of more occasions, like when the pair were spotted kissing while walking Kaia’s adorable dog or wearing matching outfits to the gym. The couple also seemed like they were having a great time, while attending a friend’s birthday party back in June.