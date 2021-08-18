Home Entertainment Kaia Gerber Is The Reason Jacob Elordi Cut His Mullet

Kaia Gerber Is The Reason Jacob Elordi Cut His Mullet

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors out.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Well, Jacob is currently dating model Kaia Gerber, and apparently, Kaia was not feeling her BF’s hair when they first got together late last year.

Specifically, our guy had a mullet. (No judgement!)


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for G’Day USA / Via youtube.com

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jacob told guest host Julie Bowen how he’d “always wanted” the short-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle, but “my mom never let me have one ’cause she wanted me to be a gentleman, presentable.”

View this video on YouTube


ABC / Via youtube.com

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” Jacob added. “She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors out, and she cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute, but not that cute.'”

R.I.P., mullet. We hardly knew ye.

