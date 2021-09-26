Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi Red Carpet Debut

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

It’s giving chic, old Hollywood and timeless at the same time.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

The 20-year-old model and 24-year-old Euphoria star were first spotted together in September of last year.

Our favorite Gen-Z couple took to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday and, as always, looked stunning in matching Celine ensembles.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Per the name, the Academy Museum is the largest institution in the country dedicated to housing and showcasing the art of films and moviemaking. The inaugural event was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum, and featured guests like Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Regina King, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more.

Kaia opted for a simple and elegant semi-form-fitting champagne-colored gown encrusted with thousands of crystals, with matching Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while Jacob sported a plain black tux with a bowtie.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Just look at this edited black-and-white photo and tell me it’s not giving Old Hollywood!!! No, really, go ahead, tell me.


Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

Earlier this year in May, Kaia opened up about their relationship in a candid interview with Vogue, saying, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

Aw, I love young love!


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

So, judging based on these photos — as well as Kaia’s occupation as a model — I’m going to need the Vogue cover à la Gigi Hadid and Zayn, stat!

