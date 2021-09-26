Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi Red Carpet Debut

It’s giving chic, old Hollywood and timeless at the same time.
Kaia opted for a simple and elegant semi-form-fitting champagne-colored gown encrusted with thousands of crystals, with matching Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while Jacob sported a plain black tux with a bowtie.
Just look at this edited black-and-white photo and tell me it’s not giving Old Hollywood!!! No, really, go ahead, tell me.
Earlier this year in May, Kaia opened up about their relationship in a candid interview with Vogue, saying, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”
Aw, I love young love!
So, judging based on these photos — as well as Kaia’s occupation as a model — I’m going to need the Vogue cover à la Gigi Hadid and Zayn, stat!
