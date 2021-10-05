Kacey Musgraves Performed Naked On Saturday Night Live

All she had was her guitar and her cowboy boots.
The singer took to the stage wearing nothing but her cowboy boots. Although she sat with her legs crossed and hid behind her black acoustic guitar, some fans really questioned if Musgraves was actually naked on stage.
However, Musgraves’ publicist can confirm that that’s actually what happened. “She was nude,” Musgraves’ rep told Variety. “Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it’s happened on the show.”
So how exactly did Musgraves give a performance in the nude without anyone actually knowing? Well, people who attended the live show gave some insight about what really happened on Reddit.
“I was in the dress rehearsal audience,” one Reddit user said. “After her performance, people gathered around her with large towels to wrap her so could stand and walk off stage.”
“Was at the live,” another user said. “Pretty sure she was actually naked. I was on the audience side closest to her.”
“Right before her first song, they set up a moveable wall, blocking the audience from seeing her. After the song, they moved it back to cover her again and covered her with some sort of towel/robe,” they continued.
“She was super chill, kinda walked off stage in the towel and waved. But yeah, seemed pretty legit.”
That’s Musgraves for you —and she hinted that she might’ve been inspired to perform naked because of a scene she saw in Forrest Gump.
In the 1994 film, Forrest’s love interest, Jenny, performed naked onstage with only her guitar to keep her warm. Musgraves shared a screenshot of the scene on her Twitter account.
