K92 Mining Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K92 Mining Inc . (“ K92 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX : KNT ; OTCQX : KNTNF ) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2021 annual general and special meeting (“ AGM ”) of shareholders that was held today as a virtual event. All of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed. A total of 145,080,169 common shares, representing 65.23% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted. All of the Company’s eight director nominees were elected and detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:

Article content Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus 119,795,225 90.33 12,820,347 9.67 Mark Eaton 130,019,935 98.04 2,595,637 1.96 Anne E. Giardini 129,099,722 97.35 3,515,850 2.65 Saurabh Handa 128,036,522 96.55 4,579,050 3.45 Cyndi Laval 129,954,783 97.99 2,660,789 2.01 John D. Lewins 128,810,138 97.13 3,805,434 2.87 John (Ian) Stalker 88,633,468 66.84 43,982,104 33.16 Graham Wheelock 129,652,087 97.77 2,963,485 2.24 Shareholders also voted in favour of the following matters: Setting the number of directors at eight (8);

Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration;

Adoption of the Share Compensation Plan; and

Adoption of new Articles for the Company.

Article content Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company’s meeting materials, including the Management Information Circular dated September 20, 2021, which are accessible on K92’s website at www.k92mining.com and under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM are also be contained in the Report on Voting Results filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. About K92 K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.