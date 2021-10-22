K-pop megaband BTS drops Sony for Universal

2/2

(Reuters) -South Korean megaband BTS has replaced Sony (NYSE:) Music’s Columbia Records with Universal Music Group (AS:) as its distribution and marketing partner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the music group’s manager.

The Grammy-nominated, seven-member band shot to global fame after the release of its English songs “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and others.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bts-drops-sony-for-universal-11634903732?page=1.

Universal, whose other hit singers and catalogues include Justin Bieber and The Beatles, was spun off by France’s Vivendi (OTC:) last month.

Hybe Co Ltd, which manages BTS, Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.