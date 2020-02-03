K-Pop Band GOT7 Shafts of Thailand and Singapore Concerts on coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML648ccc1baaf723ba0942e21c0b91f71411% %MINIFYHTML648ccc1baaf723ba0942e21c0b91f71412%

The South Korean band made the announcement a few days after Super Junior managers disconnected promotional programs near Seoul and TWICE canceled the meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

K-pop stars GOT7 We have ruled out three upcoming concerts in Thailand and Singapore for health problems as the outbreak of coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.

The South Korean band was scheduled to perform their "Keep Spinning World Tour" in Bangkok on February 15 and 16, but the organizers of the event at 4NOLOGUE announced that the dates were withdrawn, citing "coronavirus proliferation concerns."

Another concert in Singapore, reserved for February 22, was also canceled due to the same reason.

The news comes days after fears about the coronavirus caused managers to Super Junior to close a couple of promotional shows near Seoul in South Korea on Tuesday, February 4 to support the new boy band album.

Meanwhile, the K-pop stars TWICE They have abandoned a trip to Tokyo, Japan, to meet and greet fans, as well as singers. Kang Sung Hoon Y Kim Woo Seok, who left the planned meetings in their native South Korea.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, where more than 300 people died since its discovery at the end of December (2019), while confirmed cases have been reported in more than 20 countries, including the US. USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany and Japan.