Justin Timberlake In Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Reexamined

Then, footage of Justin giving an interview is shown where he seems to distance himself from the incident, saying, “I was under the impression that what was going to be revealed in the costume reveal was a red brassiere…When what happened happened, all I could say was, ‘Oh my god, oh my god.’ I don’t feel like I need publicity like this, and I wouldn’t want to be involved with a stunt — especially something of this magnitude.”



FX

Janet made a second apology on camera, saying, “My decision to change the Super Bowl performance was made after the final rehearsal…The whole thing went wrong in the end. I am really sorry if I offended anyone.”